Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

Hong Kong, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Friday morning as traders returned from a one-day holiday to track another record on Wall Street, with eyes now on the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.11 percent, or 31.07 points, to 28,859.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.53 percent, or 18.89 points, to 3,569.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.56 percent, or 14.07 points, to 2,428.19.