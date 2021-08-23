Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks started on a positive note Monday as traders tracked a strong lead from Wall Street after last week's hefty sell-off.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.99 percent, or 246.41 points, to 25,096.13.

The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.38 percent, or 13.15 points, to 3,440.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.50 percent, or 11.92 points, to 2,400.88.