Hong Kong Stocks Begin With Losses

Tue 12th October 2021

Hong Kong stocks begin with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares started Tuesday on the back foot after three days of healthy gains while investors grow increasingly concerned about spiking inflation and a global energy crisis.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.

30 percent, or 329.14 points, to 24,995.95.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.29 percent, or 10.41 points, to 3,581.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.24 percent, or 5.69 points, to 2,397.77.

Related Topics

Exchange Energy Crisis China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong

