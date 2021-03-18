Hong Kong stocks begin with rally

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks jumped nearly one percent at the open on Thursday morning following a strong performance on Wall Street as traders cheered the Federal Reserve's upbeat assessment of the US economy.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.98 percent, or 283.49 points, to 29,317.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 4.09 points, to 3,449.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.19 percent, or 4.16 points, to 2,222.43.