Hong Kong stocks begin with small gains

Hong Kong, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Monday morning, extending the strong rally enjoyed at the end of last week and following a healthy lead from Wall Street, while mainland Chinese markets also rose as they reopened after the long Lunar New Year break.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.15 percent, or 36.14 points, to 24,609.43.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.38 percent, or 46.32 points, to 3,407.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange advanced 1.54 percent, or 34.93 points, to 2,297.30.