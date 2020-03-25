Hong Kong stocks boosted by US stimulus deal

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied with the rest of Asia on Wednesday after US lawmakers agreed a massive stimulus package to support the world's number one economy as the coronavirus spreads.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.

81 percent, or 863.70 points, to close at 23,527.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.17 percent, or 59.15 points, to 2,781.59 and the Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 2.92 percent, or 48.63 points, to 1,714.86.