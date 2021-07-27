Hong Kong stocks bounce after hefty losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Tuesday morning, having plunged more than four percent the day before, but investors continue to fret over China's crackdown on the country's tutorial sector and tech firms.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.21 percent, or 56.26 points, to 26,248.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 percent, or 8.73 points, to 3,476.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched up 0.70 points to 2,412.51.