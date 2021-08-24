UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Build On Gains At Open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one percent soon after opening on Tuesday, extending the previous day's gains and tracking another strong lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

27 percent, or 319.09 points, to 25,428.68.

The Shanghai Composite added 0.15 percent, or 5.13 points, to 3,482.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.12 percent, or 2.87 points, to 2,447.91.

