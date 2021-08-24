UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Build On Week's Gains

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 01:46 PM

Hong Kong shares closed with more healthy gains Tuesday, in line with a global rally, built on fresh hopes over the battle against Covid as well as bargain-buying following last week's rout

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.46 percent, or 618.33 points, to 25,727.92.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.07 percent, or 37.34 points, to 3,514.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.77 percent, or 18.80 points, to 2,463.85.

