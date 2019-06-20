Hong Kong stocks chalk up fourth straight gain 20 June 2019

Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one percent Thursday for a fourth straight gain after the Federal Reserve indicated it could cut interest rates, with speculation it will do so next month

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one percent Thursday for a fourth straight gain after the Federal Reserve indicated it could cut interest rates, with speculation it will do so next month.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.23 percent, or 348.29 points, to 28,550.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 2.38 percent, or 69.32 points, to 2,987.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.95 percent, or 29.83 points, to 1,556.60.