UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Chalk Up Fourth Straight Gain 20 June 2019

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:54 PM

Hong Kong stocks chalk up fourth straight gain 20 June 2019

Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one percent Thursday for a fourth straight gain after the Federal Reserve indicated it could cut interest rates, with speculation it will do so next month

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks climbed more than one percent Thursday for a fourth straight gain after the Federal Reserve indicated it could cut interest rates, with speculation it will do so next month.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.23 percent, or 348.29 points, to 28,550.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 2.38 percent, or 69.32 points, to 2,987.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.95 percent, or 29.83 points, to 1,556.60.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council delegation visits General Dep ..

1 minute ago

Graduating students exhibit 134 projects at NUST C ..

14 minutes ago

Russia to Take Iran's Interests Into Account at Se ..

52 seconds ago

AU Commissioner Says Protocol on Free Pan-African ..

54 seconds ago

At Least One Person Killed, 14 Wounded by Explosio ..

56 seconds ago

Protesters urge ASEAN leaders to ban trash imports ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.