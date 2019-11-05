Hong Kong stocks clock up fourth day of gains

Hong Kong stocks extended a recent rally to four days on Tuesday as investors took their lead from a record performance on Wall Street, buoyed by China-US trade optimism

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks extended a recent rally to four days on Tuesday as investors took their lead from a record performance on Wall Street, buoyed by China-US trade optimism.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

49 percent, or 136.10 points, to 27,683.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.54 percent, or 16.07 points, to 2,991.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, also rose 0.54 percent, or 8.90 points, to 1,655.61.