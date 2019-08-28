Hong Kong stocks close 0.19 pct lower 28 August 2019

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed down 48.59 points, or 0.19 percent, to 25,615.48 points on Wednesday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 25,596.08 and 25,830.64. Turnover totaled 74.76 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 9.52 billion U.S. dollars).