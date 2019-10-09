Hong Kong stocks close 0.81 pct lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed down 210.59 points, or 0.81 percent, to 25,682.81 points on Wednesday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 25,656.66 and 25,866.84. Turnover totaled 75.44 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 9.62 billion U.S. dollars).