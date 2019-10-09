UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close 0.81 Pct Lower

Wed 09th October 2019

Hong Kong stocks close 0.81 pct lower

HONG KONG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed down 210.59 points, or 0.81 percent, to 25,682.81 points on Wednesday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 25,656.66 and 25,866.84. Turnover totaled 75.44 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 9.62 billion U.S. dollars).

More Stories From Business

