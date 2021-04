Hong Kong stocks close 0.91 pct lower 7 april 2021

Hong Kong stocks closed down 263.94 points, or 0.91 percent, to 28,674.8 points on Wednesday

HONG KONG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed down 263.94 points, or 0.91 percent, to 28,674.8 points on Wednesday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 28,598.86 and 29,101.4. Turnover totaled 171.01 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 21.98 billion U.S. dollars).