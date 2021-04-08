UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close 1.16 Pct Higher 8 April 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 02:57 PM

Hong Kong stocks close 1.16 pct higher 8 april 2021

Hong Kong stocks closed up 333.27 points, or 1.16 percent, to 29,008.07 points on Thursday

HONG KONG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed up 333.27 points, or 1.16 percent, to 29,008.07 points on Thursday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 28,587.11 and 29,054.82. Turnover totaled 281.13 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 36.13 billion U.S. dollars).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hong Kong Stocks Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Judo Team wins bronze medal at Asia-Oceania Se ..

4 minutes ago

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

15 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Saudi ..

19 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Europe Will Soon Authorize Russian Va ..

25 seconds ago

Top opposition leader goes on trial in Georgia

27 seconds ago

Indian PM takes 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.