Hong Kong stocks close 1.16 pct higher 8 april 2021

HONG KONG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed up 333.27 points, or 1.16 percent, to 29,008.07 points on Thursday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 28,587.11 and 29,054.82. Turnover totaled 281.13 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 36.13 billion U.S. dollars).