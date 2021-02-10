Hong Kong stocks close 1.91 pct higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong stocks closed up 562.53 points, or 1.91 percent, to 30,038.72 points on Wednesday

HONG KONG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed up 562.53 points, or 1.91 percent, to 30,038.72 points on Wednesday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 29,732.23 and 30,075.5. Turnover totaled 175.98 billion Hong Kong Dollars (about 22.71 billion U.S. dollars).