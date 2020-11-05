UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close 3.25% Higher

Thu 05th November 2020

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged Thursday, in line with an Asia-wide advance and following a surge on Wall Street, as Joe Biden edges towards winning the US presidential election.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.

25 percent, or 809.92 points, to 25,695.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.30 percent, or 42.69 points, to 3,320.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.67 percent, or 37.74 points, to 2,299.87.

