Hong Kong stocks close 3.25% higher

Hong Kong stocks surged Thursday, in line with an Asia-wide advance and following a surge on Wall Street, as Joe Biden edges towards winning the US presidential election

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.

25 percent, or 809.92 points, to 25,695.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.30 percent, or 42.69 points, to 3,320.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.67 percent, or 37.74 points, to 2,299.87.