Hong Kong stocks close barely moved

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended flat on Monday following last week's healthy gains, with traders keeping tabs on developments in China where authorities are battling another Covid outbreak.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 5.

10 points to 26,132.03.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.76 percent, or 27.26 points, to 3,609.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.85 percent, or 20.55 points, to 2,433.22.

