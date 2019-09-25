Hong Kong stocks close down 1.28%

UrduPoint.com
Wed 25th September 2019

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended more than one percent lower Wednesday after US Democrats launched impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump and the president struck out at China ahead of trade talks next month.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.28 percent, or 335.65 points, to 25,945.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.0 percent, or 29.91 points, to 2,955.43 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, tumbled 1.61 percent, or 26.79 points, to 1,638.77.

