Hong Kong Stocks Close Down 25 March 2021

25th March 2021

Hong Kong stocks close down 25 march 2021

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares ended Thursday slightly lower, extending a recent losing streak, as tech firms tracked a sell-off in their peers in the United States and traders fret over the suspension of the city's BioNTech vaccine programme.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 18.53 points, to 27,899.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 3.47 points, to 3,363.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.35 points to 2,166.40.

