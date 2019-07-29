Hong Kong Stocks Close Down After More Protests 29 July 2019
Hong Kong stocks closed lower Monday amid investor caution ahead of US-China trade talks and more civil unrest in the financial hub
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.03 percent, or 291.33 points, to 28,106.
41.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index losing 0.12 percent, or 3.53 points, to close at 2,941.01. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 0.10 percent, or 1.50 points higher, at 1,574.95.