Hong Kong stocks close down more than 5% on China law fears

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks tanked more than five percent Friday after China's proposal for a new security law for the city sparked concerns about fresh protests in the financial hub and stoked further tensions with the United States.

The Hang Seng Index dived 5.56 percent, or 1,349.99 points, to 22,930.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.89 percent, or 54.16 points, to 2,813.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 2.02 percent, or 36.22 points, to 1,752.42.