Hong Kong stocks close down over virus fears

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday with investors concerned about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Monday with investors concerned about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Hang Seng Index slid 0.59 percent, or 162.93 points, to close at 27,241.

34.

But mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended with a gain of 0.5 percent, or 14.52 points, at 2,890.49.

The Shenzhen Composite Index -- which tracks stocks on China's secondexchange -- closed 1.2 percent, or 21.09 points, higher at 1,757.26.