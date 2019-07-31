Hong Kong stocks close early after storm warning 31 July 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the city's weather bureau issued a storm warning, prompting an early closure for the bourse shortly before 2:00 pm (0600 GMT)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the city's weather bureau issued a storm warning, prompting an early closure for the bourse shortly before 2:00 pm (0600 GMT).

The Hang Seng Index finished down 1.31 percent, or 368.75 points, at 27,777.75.