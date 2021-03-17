UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Flat 17 March 2021

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Wednesday barely moved Wednesday as investors held back ahead of the conclusion of a crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 6.43 points to 29,034.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, losing 1.18 points to 3,445.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.99 percent, or 21.75 points, to 2,218.26.

