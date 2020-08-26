Hong Kong stocks close flat on virus concerns

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:31 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares ended flat Wednesday as concerns about the impact of coronavirus offset hopes for a vaccine, while investors are awaiting a speech by the head of the US Federal Reserve later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 5.57 points to 25,491.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.30 percent, or 43.84 points, to 3,329.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.88 percent, or 42.85 points, to 2,237.89.

