Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher 08 August 2019
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares ended Thursday with gains, as investors sought bargains after a week of losses due to tensions over the escalating US-China trade war.
The Hang Seng Index advanced 0.
48 percent, or 123.74 points, to 26,120.77.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.93 percent, or 25.87 points, to close at 2,794.55. The Shenzhen Composite Index, whichtracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.01 percent, or 15.00points, to 1,498.95.