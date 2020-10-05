Hong Kong stocks close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares closed with healthy gains Monday as investors returned from a long weekend with hopes for a new US stimulus package and signs Donald Trump's health is improving after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.32 percent, or 308.73 points, to 23,767.78.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.