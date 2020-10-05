Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 02:09 PM
Hong Kong shares closed with healthy gains Monday as investors returned from a long weekend with hopes for a new US stimulus package and signs Donald Trump's health is improving after testing positive for coronavirus last week
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.32 percent, or 308.73 points, to 23,767.78.