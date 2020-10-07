Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong shares finished with more gains Wednesday after Donald Trump called off stimulus talks in the US but urged lawmakers to pass legislation providing targeted help to Americans and businesses in the world's top economy

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished with more gains Wednesday after Donald Trump called off stimulus talks in the US but urged lawmakers to pass legislation providing targeted help to Americans and businesses in the world's top economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.09 percent, or 262.21 points, to 24,242.86.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.