Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:03 PM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed on a positive note Monday on hopes for a new US stimulus package, though mainland Chinese markets fell following news the world's number-two economy expanded at a slowest rate than expected in the third quarter.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.64 percent, or 155.47 points, to 24,542.26.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.71 percent, or 23.69 points, to 3,312.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.70 percent, or 15.91 points, to 2,249.53.