Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed Friday slightly higher, ending a strong week on a healthy note with global markets surging as Joe Biden appears set to win the US presidency while there are also hopes for a new stimulus out of Washington.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.07 percent, or 17.05 points, to 25,712.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.24 percent, or 7.97 points, to 3,212.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.77 percent, or 17.78 points, to 2282.09.