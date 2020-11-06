UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:52 PM

Hong Kong stocks closed Friday slightly higher, ending a strong week on a healthy note with global markets surging as Joe Biden appears set to win the US presidency while there are also hopes for a new stimulus out of Washington

The Hang Seng Index added 0.07 percent, or 17.05 points, to 25,712.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.24 percent, or 7.97 points, to 3,212.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.77 percent, or 17.78 points, to 2282.09.

