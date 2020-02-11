UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher 11 February 2020

11th February 2020

Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday with gains, recovering after a jittery start to the week but investors remained cautious about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday with gains, recovering after a jittery start to the week but investors remained cautious about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.26 percent, or 342.

54 points, to close at 27,583.88.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.39 percent, or 11.18 points, to close at 2,901.67.

The Shenzhen Composite Index -- which tracks stocks on China's second exchange -- edged up 0.04 percent, or 0.76 points, to close at 1,757.26.

