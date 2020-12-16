UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 01:47 PM

Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong shares ended with gains Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street fuelled by optimism over US stimulus talks

Hong Kong shares ended with gains Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street fuelled by optimism over US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.97 percent, or 253.00 points, to 26,460.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.25 points, to 3,366.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.35 percent, or 7.92 points, to 2,248.51.

dan/rbu

