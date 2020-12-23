Hong Kong stocks close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong stocks finished with gains Wednesday following three days of losses, as investors brushed off concerns about Donald Trump's call for US lawmakers to amend a huge economic stimulus passed earlier this week

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished with gains Wednesday following three days of losses, as investors brushed off concerns about Donald Trump's call for US lawmakers to amend a huge economic stimulus passed earlier this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.86 percent, or 223.85 points, to 26,343.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.76 percent, or 25.54 points, to 3,382.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.74 percent, or 16.76 points, to 2,281.24.