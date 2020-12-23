Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:55 PM
Hong Kong stocks finished with gains Wednesday following three days of losses, as investors brushed off concerns about Donald Trump's call for US lawmakers to amend a huge economic stimulus passed earlier this week
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.86 percent, or 223.85 points, to 26,343.10.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.76 percent, or 25.54 points, to 3,382.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.74 percent, or 16.76 points, to 2,281.24.