UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:55 PM

Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong stocks finished with gains Wednesday following three days of losses, as investors brushed off concerns about Donald Trump's call for US lawmakers to amend a huge economic stimulus passed earlier this week

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished with gains Wednesday following three days of losses, as investors brushed off concerns about Donald Trump's call for US lawmakers to amend a huge economic stimulus passed earlier this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.86 percent, or 223.85 points, to 26,343.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.76 percent, or 25.54 points, to 3,382.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.74 percent, or 16.76 points, to 2,281.24.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Trump Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah to host 8th Arab Aviation Summit

7 minutes ago

Karima Baloch’s death is non-criminal, say Toron ..

10 minutes ago

Belgium Hopes Trade With Russia to Return to Pre-C ..

6 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants police to 'treat c ..

8 seconds ago

Very cold weather forecast for city

9 seconds ago

Indonesia to host 2021 FIBA Asia Cup

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.