Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended Friday on a positive note after Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion economic recovery plan, while traders remain upbeat about the long-term recovery outlook.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

27 percent, or 77.00 points, to 28,573.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.47 points, to 3,566.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.27 percent, or 6.46 points, higher to 2,366.86.

