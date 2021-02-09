UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher

Tue 09th February 2021

Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday with more gains following a record lead from Wall Street as investors welcomed improving data on virus infections and vaccinations

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.

53 percent, or 156.72 points, to 29,476.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 2.01 percent, or 71.04 points, to 3,603.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.43 percent, or 57.46 points, to 2,418.24.

