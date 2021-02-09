Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday with more gains following a record lead from Wall Street as investors welcomed improving data on virus infections and vaccinations

Hong Kong (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday with more gains following a record lead from Wall Street as investors welcomed improving data on virus infections and vaccinations.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.

53 percent, or 156.72 points, to 29,476.19.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 2.01 percent, or 71.04 points, to 3,603.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.43 percent, or 57.46 points, to 2,418.24.