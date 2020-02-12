Hong Kong stocks close higher 12 February 2020

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Wednesday, a second consecutive day of gains as concerns eased about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Wednesday, a second consecutive day of gains as concerns eased about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.87 percent, or 239.

78 points, to 27,823.66.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.87 percent, or 25.23 points, higher at 2,926.90.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.55 percent, or 27.31 points, to close at 1,785.33.