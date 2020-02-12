UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher 12 February 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:00 PM

Hong Kong stocks close higher 12 February 2020

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Wednesday, a second consecutive day of gains as concerns eased about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Wednesday, a second consecutive day of gains as concerns eased about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.87 percent, or 239.

78 points, to 27,823.66.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.87 percent, or 25.23 points, higher at 2,926.90.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.55 percent, or 27.31 points, to close at 1,785.33.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Young minds bring climate conscious design to the ..

17 minutes ago

Nissan files $90 mn suit against Ghosn

1 minute ago

European stock markets climb at open

1 minute ago

Occupied Kashmir witnesses humanitarian crisis und ..

34 minutes ago

Moscow Confirms Intention to Retaliate If US Withd ..

1 minute ago

China's air transport market reports negative grow ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.