Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher

Hong Kong shares rose Wednesday for a third straight day, helped by bargain-buyers after a recent sell-off, while investors were keeping an eye on the release of key US inflation data

Hong Kong shares rose Wednesday for a third straight day, helped by bargain-buyers after a recent sell-off, while investors were keeping an eye on the release of key US inflation data.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

20 percent, or 54.54 points, to 26,660.16.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 2.69 points, to 3,532.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked 0.13 percent, or 3.21 points, up 2,487.00.

