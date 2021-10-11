Hong Kong stocks close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished with more healthy gains Monday as tech firms were boosted by news that Chinese authorities had fined food delivery firm Meituan less than expected over monopolistic behaviour.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.96 percent, or 487.24 points, to 25,325.09.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.46 points to 3,591.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.43 percent, or 10.47 points, to 2,403.46.