Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher

Published January 06, 2022

Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong shares ended with gains on Thursday, enjoying a late rally after spending much of the day in the red, as tech firms enjoyed a much-needed bounce on bargain-buying

Hong Kong, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares ended with gains on Thursday, enjoying a late rally after spending much of the day in the red, as tech firms enjoyed a much-needed bounce on bargain-buying.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.

72 percent, or 165.61 points, to 23,072.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.25 percent, or 9.10 points, to 3,586.08, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.10 percent, or 2.36 points, to 2,481.33.

