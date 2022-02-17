Hong Kong stocks close higher 17th Feb, 2022

Hong Kong stocks ended with gains Thursday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting did not provide any negative surprises but Ukraine tensions continued to weigh on sentiment

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended with gains Thursday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting did not provide any negative surprises but Ukraine tensions continued to weigh on sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.30 percent, or 73.87 points, to 24,792.77.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.06 percent, or 2.20 points, to 3,468.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.23 percent, or 5.17 points, to 2,302.16.