Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher 19 April 2021
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong equities finished higher on Monday after record highs for Wall Street prompted by optimism over US economic growth.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.47 percent, or 136.44 points, to 29,106.
15 at the close.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.49 percent, or 50.93 points, to 3,477.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rocketed up 2.44 percent, or 54.14 points, to 2,274.36.