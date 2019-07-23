UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher 23 July 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:16 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares ended on a positive note Tuesday following the previous day's steep losses, with investors buoyed by hopes for progress in China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.

34 percent, or 95.22 points to 28,466.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.45 percent, or 12.97 points, to 2,899.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 0.88 percent, or 13.44 points, to 1,545.87.

