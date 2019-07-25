Hong Kong stocks close higher 25 July 2019

Hong Kong stocks finished higher Thursday, with technology shares keeping up momentum despite investor doubts over next week's US-China trade meeting

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished higher Thursday, with technology shares keeping up momentum despite investor doubts over next week's US-China trade meeting.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.

25 percent, or 70.26 points, at 28,594.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.48 percent, or 14.08 points, to close at 2,937.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended up 0.63 percent, or 9.83 points, at 1,572.80.