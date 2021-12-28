Hong Kong stocks close higher 28th Dec, 2021

UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday after a see-saw session that saw Macau casino stocks fall sharply as the gaming enclave reported its first Omicron case.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

24 percent, or 56.80 points, to 23,280.56.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.39 percent, or 14.14 points, to 3,630.11, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.83 percent, or 20.61 points, to 2,514.82.

