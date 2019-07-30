Hong Kong stocks close higher 30 July 2019

Hong Kong stocks rose slightly on Tuesday as investors keep a watchful eye on the latest round of US-China trade talks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose slightly on Tuesday as investors keep a watchful eye on the latest round of US-China trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.14 percent, or 40.09 points, to 28,146.

50 at the finish.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.39 percent, or 11.33 points, to close at 2952.34.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.45 percent, or 7.12 points, to 1582.07.