Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares closed with slight gains Wednesday, in line with a broad advance across Asia on optimism over the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng index added 0.15 percent, or 40.

08 points, to 26,954.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.13 percent, or 3.87 points, to 2,903.19 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.23 percent, or 3.64 points, to 1,602.00.