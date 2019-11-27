UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:39 PM

Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong shares closed with slight gains Wednesday, in line with a broad advance across Asia on optimism over the China-US trade talks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares closed with slight gains Wednesday, in line with a broad advance across Asia on optimism over the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng index added 0.15 percent, or 40.

08 points, to 26,954.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.13 percent, or 3.87 points, to 2,903.19 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.23 percent, or 3.64 points, to 1,602.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Asia

Recent Stories

Govt appoints Lt Gen retired Asim Bajwa as CPECA c ..

3 minutes ago

Strong quake shakes Greek island of Crete: officia ..

38 seconds ago

Milli Yakjehti Council to hold Azmat-e-Quran prote ..

41 seconds ago

Top Taliban Commander Meets With Iranian Foreign M ..

48 seconds ago

Renowned journalist Zafar Ali Khan remembered on 6 ..

3 minutes ago

Explosion, Fire Rock Petrochemical Plant in Southe ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.