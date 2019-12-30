Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher
Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher on Monday, tracking positive sentiment on Wall Street and easing US-China trade tensions
The Hang Seng index added 0.32 percent, or 90.80 points, to end at 28,316.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.16 percent, or 34.98 points, to close at 3,040.02 on Monday.
The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.92 percent, or 15.60 points, to 1,713.51.