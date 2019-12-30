UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher

Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher on Monday, tracking positive sentiment on Wall Street and easing US-China trade tensions

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended marginally higher on Monday, tracking positive sentiment on Wall Street and easing US-China trade tensions.

The Hang Seng index added 0.32 percent, or 90.80 points, to end at 28,316.

22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.16 percent, or 34.98 points, to close at 3,040.02 on Monday.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.92 percent, or 15.60 points, to 1,713.51.

