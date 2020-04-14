UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:33 PM

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday after stronger than expected trade data from China

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday after stronger than expected trade data from China.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.56 percent, or 135.07 points, to 24,435.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.59 percent, or 44.24 points, to 2,827.28, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 2.22 percent, or 37.96 points, to 1,745.42.

