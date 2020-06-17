Hong Kong stocks close higher

Hong Kong stocks ended with gains Wednesday, extending the previous day's surge, following a positive lead from Wall Street as hopes for the economic recovery overshadowed concerns about a second wave of infections

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 percent, or 137.32 points, to 24,481.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.14 percent, or 4.12 points to 2,935.87 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.29 percent, or 5.42 points to 1,903.77.