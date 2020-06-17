UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:42 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended with gains Wednesday, extending the previous day's surge, following a positive lead from Wall Street as hopes for the economic recovery overshadowed concerns about a second wave of infections.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.56 percent, or 137.32 points, to 24,481.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.14 percent, or 4.12 points to 2,935.87 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.29 percent, or 5.42 points to 1,903.77.

